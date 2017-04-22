Community mourns loss of longtime firefighter

Diana Rugg/NBC Charlotte

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. -- An Alexander County firefighter was laid to rest Saturday after dying in the line of duty this week.

Alexander County came together to pay its respects for a firefighter who gave over 30 years of service to his community. A dozen local fire departments joined the procession to Millersville Baptist Church.

Eric 'Bubba' Pennell died Monday while on duty.

He had been with the department for 31 years. And for the last 12, Pennell had also served as a 911 operator for the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

Taylorsville Resident Brandon Cox said firefighters are always putting their safeties on the line for the community.

"They're what we need," Cox says. "While we're in bed, they're out there fighting fires and looking after us."

Pennell leaves behind a wife Amy, three sisters, one niece, four nephews and a community who will miss him. He was 49.

The casket of firefighter Eric "Bubba" Pennell is brought to Millersville Baptist Church atop a fire truck. He died on duty Monday #RIP pic.twitter.com/8bX1IKRQ0r — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) April 22, 2017

© 2017 WCNC.COM