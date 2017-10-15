CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Family and friends of the missing Charlotte teen who was found dead this past week gathered for a vigil Sunday night.
Providence Day student Nathan Kocmond was remembered by loved ones at Christ Church. Kocmond's body was found in a forest in Montgomery County Friday night. He was first reported missing Monday.
Police do not suspect foul play factoring into his death.
