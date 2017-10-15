WCNC
Community remembers south Charlotte teen found dead in Montgomery Co.

Providence Day student Nathan Kocmond was remembered by loved ones at Christ Church.

WCNC 12:00 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Family and friends of the missing Charlotte teen who was found dead this past week gathered for a vigil Sunday night.

Providence Day student Nathan Kocmond was remembered by loved ones at Christ Church. Kocmond's body was found in a forest in Montgomery County Friday night. He was first reported missing Monday.

Police do not suspect foul play factoring into his death.

