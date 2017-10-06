Concord teens killed in crash honored at football game

CONCORD, N.C. – Two Concord High School students who were killed in a hit-and-run crash were honored at the school’s football game Friday.

A moment of silence preceded the away game at Cox Mill. The home team released balloons as Concord students bowed their heads, all dressed in white.

“It’s brought a real understanding of how short life can be,” said senior Sebastian Beher.

Both cheerleading teams held hands in prayer together. The first game since the 14- and 15-year-old’s deaths, was not about a rivalry, but about honoring their lives.

Jesse Marroquin Aveleno and Ricardo Solano were walking side by side to a quinceanera Saturday when a driver hit them and fled the scene, leaving the two best friends to take their final breaths together.

“There’s been a really somber mood, you can definitely feel it,” senior Emma Bateski said. “On Monday, I was going to my second class and actually caught a few teachers crying in the hallway and that’s when it hits close to home.

“I teared up a little bit because seeing all these people come together and realizing how fragile life is. All of this just happened in a week. This time last week, they were here with us and it’s really upsetting that they aren’t.”

Two lives stolen, but certainly not forgotten.

“We will miss them and will be praying for the families,” said Alexa Dewitt. “You just have to live every day like it’s your last.”

Jesse and Ricardo will be laid to rest Saturday.

The driver who hit them, as well as a passenger in that car, was found and arrested.

