Did you have trouble getting McDonald's Szechuan sauce? You aren't alone

The view outside the Broadway McDonald's in Denver. None of these people were able to get the Szechuan sauce. (Photo: 9NEWS)

DENVER - Not to point any fingers, but if you were one of the many on Saturday who got confused about the limited edition Szechuan Sauce put out by McDonald's, maybe you should have read our article.

No, we don't mean to pile on - we realize it's frustrating - and the fast-food giant did not make it easy to understand 1) what they were doing this Saturday and 2) where the sauces were.

That's usually what happens when a company does three separate things on the same day. Saturday is the rollout of Mickey D's new buttermilk chicken tenders AND their new 'signature sauce'.

But at a list of set restaurants would ALSO have posters available starting at 2 p.m. as long as supplies lasted. Those posters were an artistic representation of the ten different sauces McDonald's offered.

THEN, finally, there was an even smaller list of stores within the second list that were actually offering Szechuan sauce.

In Colorado, that was three stores: one in Boulder, one in Fort Collins and one in Colorado Springs.

McDonald's didn't have a single store in Denver offering the sauce - and many - even some 9NEWS staff - missed the memo.

And if you thought the sauce would be in Denver, you can always take solace in the fact that you aren't alone:

Apparently the Szechuan sauce never made it to Denver. I feel cheated. — B.Gates (@BGatesTweeeets) October 7, 2017

No Szechuan sauce in Denver ? "Mistake on the website" ? Wtf @McDonalds ? — Michael (@Brimstone117) October 7, 2017

Dear Denver,



How can you be one of the top cities in Colorado, AND NOT HAVE THE SZECHUAN SAUCE!!?!? pic.twitter.com/ubS9XwkAj1 — 🃏 Issa African 🇨🇩 (@MerciThatNeGroo) October 7, 2017

Only 20 packets of the Szechuan sauce and not even at every McDonald's?? This is an outrage. — Emily Brandt (@EmilyBrandt01) October 7, 2017

Twitter users - and a couple angry 9NEWS viewers - pointed out that the company only gave each store 20 packets of the sauce. In a tweet shortly after the rollout of the sauce, McDonald's acknowledged the mistake:

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

