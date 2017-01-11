Excitement builds for planetarium opening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Preview shows for Discovery Place Nature's New Planetarium have already sold out for members. The 'digi-tarium' will open to the public this weekend.

"I am so excited. You know planetariums are the one thing everyone has some awe about," said Marvin Bouknight, the director of Discovery Place Nature. "You walk in, it's a darkened room, and you look up and see the stars, and I think everybody wants to see that, and so for us to really bring it back here to Discovery Place Nature where it had it's beginning in Charlotte is super exciting."

Children young and old alike will learn about the moon landings, constellations and other wonders including the real stories behind the science-fiction shown in popular movies. The shows will also change with the seasons meaning the show people see this weekend won't be the show this summer.

"With technology like it is there is so much more that our planetary projection system can do," added Director Bouknight. "I think encouraging families to just go outside and just look up and see what's around you is wonderful. I'm glad we're a part of that."

Daily planetarium shows for the public start January 14.

