Fall Guide: Leaf Peeping, Festivals, Corn Mazes, Orchards & More

Share This Story

Fall is in the air! That means jumping into leaves, taking trips to the mountain to check out the fall colors, apple pickin', corn mazes, hayrides, and fall festivals.

We’ve put together this Fall Guide to help you fall in love all over again with the fall season!

So, grab a cup of hot apple cider and keep reading.

If you have a fall festival you would like for us to add please send an email with details to newstips@wcnc.com.

When Do The Leaves Change? Tim Buckley Explains

Leaf Peeping Fun

Top Places To Check Out The Leaves

1. Blue Ridge Parkway – Ride the Blue Ridge Parkway to take in the most incredible views of the fall leaves. Here's a Blue Ridge Parkway guide detailing the best places to stop to take in the fall leaves and a guide to get you to where you need to go this fall season.

Vibrant oranges, yellows and golds lead the way to Grandfather Mountain along the Blue Ridge Parkway. According to experts, warm temperatures this week could slow down leaf color development, potentially prolonging peak color through the weekend. (Photo: Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Check It Out: Fall Lovers, This Could be a Great Year for Leaves

Blue Ridge Parkway Travel Planner

Blue Ridge Parkway Attractions

Fall Color Guide

2. Grandfather Mountain – Take in the cool crisp fall air and the foliage while walking on the Mile-High Swinging Bridge! The 228-foot suspension bridge spans an 80-foot chasm at more than one mile in elevation. Cross to the other side for a one of a kind view totally worth it.

Walking and Hiking Trails At Grandfather Mountain

Hours & Rates

Featured Events

Directions

Fall color is speeding up along the Blue Ridge Parkway, illustrated by some bright reds, yellows and oranges at the Stack Rock Bridge. Photo by Skip Sickler (Photo: Skip Sickler, © 2016 Skip Sickler)

3. Blowing Rock – This mountain town is all about picturesque fall charm! Blowing Rock turns into one beautiful fall town with decorations, local shops, and views to take in the fall leaves!

Festivals at Blowing Rock

Campgrounds

Tim’s hike takes you to Hawksbill Mountain where the leaves are starting to change. This is a 1.5 mile round trip to the summit of the mountain about 4,000 ft in elevation. It’ has panoramic views of the canyon of Linville Gorge. (Photo: Tim Buckley)

4. Table Rock – Table Rock is a must to view the leaves surrounding the Linville Gorge. The views are spectacular of the Linville Gorge from the 3,930-ft. peak. The 2.2-mile roundtrip has some steep climb but is worth the climb.

Plan Your Visit: Table Rock Guide

5. Chimney Rock – Chimney Rock has been described as a “fall color lover’s feast.” Hikes range from easy to strenuous trails where you can view all that fall has to offer in Western North Carolina.

Plan Your Visit: Chimney Rock

Fall colors blaze in this file photo from Chimney Rock Park. This fall is expected to have better leaf color than usual because of the drier than normal spring and summer. (Photo: Chimney Rock State Park)

6. Uwharrie National Forest - A little more than an hour's drive from Charlotte and Greensboro, the Uwharrie National Forest harbors seemingly untouched backcountry and some of the oldest mountains on the continent. The 51-acre national forest is also traversed by nearly 70 miles of trails, including two extensive routes perfect for color-loaded fall backpacking trips: the 10-mile Dutchman’s Creek and 20-mile Uwharrie Trail.

Check It Out: Apple Season Is Here: Where To Pick In Western NC

Apple Harvest in NC (Photo: Rachel Brownlee/Citizen-Times) (Photo: Rachel Brownlee/Citizen-Times)

Fall Festivals

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Food, entertainment, games

September 30 - November 19

704-896-5555

Carolina.renfestinfo.com

Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival

Pumpkin weigh-off, vendors, kids' games

September 23, downtown Elkin

Yadkinvalley.org

Huntersville Halloween Festival

Games, arts & crafts, moon bounce, pumpkin patch, fireworks

October 21, Historic Rural Hill, Huntersville

RuralHill.net

All Hallows Eve Celebration

Trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, family activities

704-875-2312

October 28, Latta Plantation Huntersville

Latta Plantation

Boo HaHa

Trick-or-treating, costume contest, and meet the Carolina Ghostbusters!

Fountain Park, Rock Hill

October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Places To Go

Rural Hill Amazing Maize Maze (Huntersville): Get lost in this giant seven-acre corn maze featuring over two miles of interconnecting paths. The whole 265 acres of Rural Hill Plantation is available during maze hours. While there, take a hayride around the farm, hike trails, or even pick a pumpkin! For more details, click here.

Tweetsie Railroad's Ghost Train (Blowing Rock): It's safe, scary fun for the whole family! Kids can enjoy Halloween shows and trick-or-treating before taking a haunting journey into the night on the Ghost Train! For ticket prices, directions, and other information, visit Tweetsie Railroad.



Ghost Tours of Downtown Greensboro: The Triad is truly haunted! Find out for yourself by taking a Ghost Tour! For more information call 336-905-4060 or Carolina Haunts.

Scarrigan Farms (Mooresville): On select October nights, the 170-acre farm is transformed into the scariest haunted trail in the region! NOTE: This trail is not for children, all guests must be at least 12 years old. Click here for more information.

Carrigan Farms (Mooresville): If you're looking for an authentic pumpkin patch experience, look no further than Carrigan Farms. The Mooresville business has opened every October since 1975 and offers tractor-drawn hayrides that have been a family tradition for decades. Feel free to bring the kids and pick your own pumpkin from the patch. For prices, hours, and more information, click here.

Hodges Family Farm (Charlotte): The longest running farm in Charlotte puts a big emphasis on family. For over 100 years, Hodges Family Farm has been serving Mecklenburg County and the annual pumpkin patch launches on September 30. With free admission, free photography, and free self-guided tours, Hodges Family Farm is perfect for those looking to have some fall fun on a budget. Click here for more information.

Riverbend Farm (Midland): This fall marks Riverbend Farm's 24th year in the pumpkin business, with over 20 acres ready for picking. The $5.50 admission in October includes plenty of fun activities, such as barnyard animals, wagon rides, and a farm-themed playground for children. Click here for more information.

Country Days Corn Maze (Indian Trail): Country Days Corn Maze invites you to come and get swept off the farm with Dorothy into the magical land of Oz! You'll meet the Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow while traveling the yellow brick road to Emerald City! Click here to learn more about this year's maze.

At local farmers markets and pumpkin farms around Charlotte, you'll find plenty of pumpkins to choose from. However, a bad summer in the Midwest will likely affect canned pumpkin filler used in pies at Thanksgiving. (Photo: WCNC)

Bush-N-Vine Fall Farm (York): Pick your own pumpkin and enjoy Saturday hayrides. Live music on select weekends, as well as plenty of fun activities for children. You won't want to miss the delicious apple cider or food trucks. And the best part? Most of the fun is FREE! Click here for more information.

Hall Family Farm (Charlotte): Get lost in the "Space -- the Final Frontier" corn maze that covers over five acres of land! Plus, pick your own pumpkins and enjoy a musical hayride as part of this year's fun. For pricing, hours, and more information click here.