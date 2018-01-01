Firefighter injured responding to fire at vacant east Charlotte building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte Fire, the fire broke out at a vacant building in the 5500 block of Camp Stewart Road. One of the firefighters suffered a minor injury while battling the fire.

The injured firefighter was transported to an area hospital by Medic.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

