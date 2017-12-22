Firefighter severely burned battling Gastonia house fire, source says

WCNC
A Gaston County firefighter was severely injured battling a house fire Friday night.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – A Gaston County firefighter was severely burned while battling a house fire Friday night. 

According to Gaston Communications, the firefighter was working a house fire in the 1600 block of Atkins Place in Gastonia when he suffered burns on his leg. The Gaston County Fire Marshal said the firefighter suffered possible second-degree burns. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

A witness to the fire told NBC Charlotte they heard an explosion. 

Officials have not identified the injured firefighter. 

