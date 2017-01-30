Gastonia Street Ministry in need

GASTONIA, N.C. -- They offer the homeless food, clothing and rides to doctor appointments, but now the Gastonia Street Ministry says they are in need themselves.

Founder Joyce Gibby says they need volunteers, a new van, more work on their roof and electrical wiring repairs that founder Joyce Gibby says could pose a fire hazard if not taken care of soon.

"My vision has always been to have these doors open 24/7 for hurting people," said Gibby. "We've had many, many lives changed through this ministry."

Chris Jones says he owes his life to the volunteers, and to Gibby herself for helping him through his troubled times.

"I was a drunk. As I got to coming, I found God, and he took alcohol away from me. And this woman helped me and showed me more love than anyone in my life."

Several churches in the area give food and time to the ministry but the need is so great the ministry is asking the public for help. Gibby is hoping a nearby home can also be used as repairs are made to the building.

To learn more visit GastoniaStreetMinistry.com, or call (704) 605-3173.



