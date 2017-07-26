Get a free scoop of ice cream in uptown Wednesday

(Photo: Thinkstock by Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ice cream!

What better way to enjoy a summer day than a scoop of refreshing, delicious ice cream?

And thanks to The Salvation Army and Denali Moose Tracks Ice Cream, you can do just that and support a great cause on Wednesday. Starting at 11 a.m. at the corner of Trade and Tryon in uptown, you can get a free scoop of Moose Tracks ice cream.

It’s called the 10,000 Scoop Challenge. For every scoop served, Moose Tracks will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Charlotte as part of The Salvation Army’s goal to raise $10,000 to support local programs.

To add to the fun, NBC Charlotte news anchors and personalities will be helping serve up some tasty treats. Starting at 11 a.m., you can meet morning anchors Ben Thompson and Carolyn Bruck, sports director Nick Carboni, and investigative reporter and anchor Bill McGinty. A little bit later, forecaster Larry Sprinkle will be stopping by, as will First Warnmeteorologist Sarah Fortner.

The event runs through 3 p.m., so bring the family or take a long lunch to enjoy some free ice cream and support the great cause!

