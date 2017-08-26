Habitat for Humanity Charlotte celebrates grand opening of new ReStore location

PINEVILLE, N.C. -- The push for affordable housing in the Charlotte area got a little more help Saturday with the opening of the fourth Habitat for Humanity Charlotte ReStore location.

Hugo the Hornet and Hornets cheerleaders joined the party with shoppers in the new Pineville Habitat for Humanity store.

The ReStore sells donated household goods, as well as some brand new items like flooring, carpets and mattresses.

The four Charlotte-area ReStores are projected to raise more than $1.5 million for Habitat for Humanity this year to help build houses.

“The need for affordable housing has never been greater," said Habitat for Humanities Charlotte President Laura Belcher. "So the time is right for us and the community to come together and do that. We are doing 52 new homes this year across the community, and the ReStores will fund some of that.”

The money raised by the ReStores is expected to fund 16 or 17 of those 52 homes. The new store is located on Carolina Place Parkway near the Carolina Place Mall.

