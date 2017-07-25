Help NBC Charlotte clear the shelters

CHARLOTTE -- NBC Charlotte, along with NBC stations across the country, is taking part in a groundbreaking pet adoption campaign that will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Charlotte and cities across the United States.
Clear the Shelters is an effort to find new homes for homeless pets. It returns for a second consecutive year after last year’s highly successful inaugural effort, which resulted in nearly 20,000 animals finding new homes.
Animal shelters are typically overcrowded in the summer because of spring litters. NBC Charlotte has teamed up with Charlotte area shelters to help find new homes for animals. Many shelters have agreed to waive or reduce adoption fees Saturday, August 19. Please contact the individual shelters for specific details.
The participating shelters include:
Humane Society of Charlotte
2700 Toomey Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 377-0534
Humane Society of York County
8177 Regent Pkwy
Fort Mill, SC 29715
(803) 802-0902
Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement
220 Leisure Lane
Dallas, NC 28034
(704) 922-8677
CMPD Animal Control
8315 Byrum Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
(704) 336-7600
