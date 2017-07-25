WCNC
Close

Help NBC Charlotte clear the shelters

WCNC 12:59 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE -- NBC Charlotte, along with NBC stations across the country, is taking part in a groundbreaking pet adoption campaign that will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Charlotte and cities across the United States.

Clear the Shelters is an effort to find new homes for homeless pets.  It returns for a second consecutive year after last year’s highly successful inaugural effort, which resulted in nearly 20,000 animals finding new homes.
 

 

Animal shelters are typically overcrowded in the summer because of spring litters.  NBC Charlotte has teamed up with Charlotte area shelters to help find new homes for animals.  Many shelters have agreed to waive or reduce adoption fees Saturday, August 19. Please contact the individual shelters for specific details.

The participating shelters include:

Humane Society of Charlotte
2700 Toomey Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 377-0534

Humane Society of York County
8177 Regent Pkwy
Fort Mill, SC 29715
(803) 802-0902

Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement
220 Leisure Lane
Dallas, NC 28034
(704) 922-8677

CMPD Animal Control
8315 Byrum Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
(704) 336-7600 

5235 Hwy 15-501
Carthage, NC 28327
910-947-2858
 
3224 20th Avenue, SE
Hickory, NC 28601
828-464-8878
 
430 Bristol Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
704-878-5424
 
Lincolnton, NC 28092
704-736-4125
 
1602 Airport Rd. 
Shelby, NC 28150
704-481-9884
 
 
Visit CleartheShelters.com for more information.

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories