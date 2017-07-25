Help NBC Charlotte clear the shelters

Lollypop is looking for a forever home from the Charlotte Humane Society (Charlotte Humane Society)

CHARLOTTE -- NBC Charlotte, along with NBC stations across the country, is taking part in a groundbreaking pet adoption campaign that will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Charlotte and cities across the United States.

Clear the Shelters is an effort to find new homes for homeless pets. It returns for a second consecutive year after last year’s highly successful inaugural effort, which resulted in nearly 20,000 animals finding new homes.



Animal shelters are typically overcrowded in the summer because of spring litters. NBC Charlotte has teamed up with Charlotte area shelters to help find new homes for animals. Many shelters have agreed to waive or reduce adoption fees Saturday, August 19. Please contact the individual shelters for specific details.

The participating shelters include:

Humane Society of Charlotte

2700 Toomey Ave

Charlotte, NC 28203

(704) 377-0534

Humane Society of York County

8177 Regent Pkwy

Fort Mill, SC 29715

(803) 802-0902

Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement

220 Leisure Lane

Dallas, NC 28034

(704) 922-8677

CMPD Animal Control

8315 Byrum Drive

Charlotte, NC 28217

(704) 336-7600

5235 Hwy 15-501

Carthage, NC 28327

910-947-2858

3224 20th Avenue, SE

Hickory, NC 28601

828-464-8878

430 Bristol Dr.

Statesville, NC 28677

704-878-5424

Lincolnton, NC 28092

704-736-4125

1602 Airport Rd.

Shelby, NC 28150

704-481-9884

