LIST | Vote for the best North Carolina attraction

USA Today's 10Best enlisted a panel of North Carolina travel writers and photographers to nominate their favorite state attractions and YOU get to vote and narrow the list of 20 down.

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or culturephile, there's a lot going on in North Carolina. The state earns big points for its spectacular outdoor attractions, ranging from the secluded beaches of the Outer Banks to the forested peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

But the cultural scene in cities from Asheville to Greensboro to Raleigh and Durham is just as appealing. 10Best enlisted a panel of North Carolina travel writers and photographers to nominate their favorite state attractions.

VOTE HERE | Best NC Attraction

Vote for your favorite once per day to help us choose a winner. Check the Leaderboard here.

Voting ends on Monday, January 15 at noon, and the winners will be announced on Friday, January 19. Read the official Readers' Choice rules here.

One the list from the Triad area you can vote on:

Greensboro: The International Civil Rights Center & Museum (ICRCM)

Winston-Salem: Old Salem Museums and Gardens

Mount Airy aka Mayberry: Mount Airy Main Street

