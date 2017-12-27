LIST: Vote for the best North Carolina attraction

Get back on the road for the trip out of Virginia and into North Carolina. (Photo: VisitNC)

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or culturephile, there's a lot going on in North Carolina. The state earns big points for its spectacular outdoor attractions, ranging from the secluded beaches of the Outer Banks to the forested peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

But the cultural scene in cities from Asheville to Greensboro to Raleigh and Durham is just as appealing. 10Best enlisted a panel of North Carolina travel writers and photographers to nominate their favorite state attractions.

VOTE HERE | Best NC Attraction

Vote for your favorite once per day to help us choose a winner. Check the Leaderboard here.

Voting ends on Monday, January 15 at noon, and the winners will be announced on Friday, January 19. Read the official Readers' Choice rules here.

Three from the Triad are on the list of 20:

NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 24: Trophies, uniforms and other memorabilia belonging to NASCAR Hall of Fame member Bobby Allison is displayed, during the Hall of Honor unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 24, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Jason Smith, 2011 Getty Images)

"The NASCAR Hall of Fame invites visitors to explore the history and culture of NASCAR through a series of interactive exhibits, 278-seat theater, gear shop and a broadcast studio."

U.S. National Whitewater Center

"There's a lot to do at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, including rafting on the customized whitewater river. Other activities include zip lining, rock climbing, trail running or mountain biking for athletes of all ability levels."

Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 16: Cars race during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Sprint All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 16, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

"NASCAR has two homes. One lies on the beach at Daytona, but the other is far inland in the Charlotte area where most teams are headquartered. The one and a half mile and very narrow Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts just as many event weekends as Daytona including the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600, and the biggest payday of the year, the All-Star Race. And, to top it all off, the final event CMS holds is in the middle of the Chase."

Several other attractions on the list are in western North Carolina, including the Blue Ridge Parkway, Biltmore Estate, Chimney Rock State Park, Grandfather Mountain, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Pisgah National Forest.

