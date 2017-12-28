Local church rallies behind toddler battling cancer

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Roughly 30 people donated blood inside Park Ridge Baptist Church Thursday.

The drive was in honor Austin Blackwell, a 2-year-old boy with a tumor in his liver.

"We've been through a lot. Blood is something that you have to have," said the boy's father, Michael Blackwell. "He's doing really well. He's alive, happy and had a great Christmas.

"We really appreciate it. It gives you a good feeling."

Austin has already had four blood transfusions in his fight with liver cancer. The Blood Center of the Carolinas says these kinds of drives really help the community during the holidays when most people get too busy to donate.

"We are so thankful that they thought to have a blood drive to be able to give back to the community," said Kim Jones. "Cancer patients are the primary user of blood products. The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is the primary blood supplier for this community. We supply are hospitals with the blood products they need."

The Blood Center of the Carolinas says the donated blood will now be processed and in about a week's time will be ready to help people in need. They say every pint goes to help three people.

