Man to climb to top of Duke Energy building with friend on back

Michael Anders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte area residents will get up and moving this Saturday to climb to the very top of the Duke Energy Building.

It's over 1,195 steps, adding up to 50 floors.

One man will do to the climb with his friend on his back.

Michael Anders met Michael Angel at a Charlotte gym. Angel has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

"It was my idea to start doing the Spartan races and he was all for it," Anders said.

That's right. The pair has participated in Spartan races. Anders uses a special backpack to carry Angel.

"We have a modified military backpack so his legs and arms fit in. That was the only backpack we found that would hold his weight. So that's how I will carry him up the stairs this weekend," Anders said.

Anders will climb all 1,195 steps of the Duke Energy building on Saturday with his friend on his back.

The tower climb is part of the Stephen Siller Foundation, an organization raising money for wounded service members. Stephen Siller was among the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11 in the World Trade Centers. Since then, the foundation has held Tunnel to Towers climbs at One World Trade Center.

Charlotte held its first Tunnel to Towers event in 2015 and will hold another one this Saturday, April 29.

Participants will walk, run or even sprint up the steps. Every person, every skill level is welcome to join. Firefighters, police officers and military members can run without a fundraising charge.

There are still spots to register at tunnel2towers.org. The climb starts at 8 a.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM