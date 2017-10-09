Michael Jordan gives $7M to open medical clinics in Charlotte's at-risk communities

(Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRAL) — Novant Health and Michael Jordan announced Monday a $7 million gift to open two new health clinics.

According to NBC affiliate WMBF, the clinics will serve some of the most at-risk and underserved communities in Charlotte and are expected to open in late 2020.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics will provide care to individuals in the community who have little or no health care. According to census bureau data, more than 100,000 people in Charlotte do not have health insurance.

