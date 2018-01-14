MLK Day celebrations and observances in Charlotte

MLK 2012 (Photo: WCNC)

Here’s what’s closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 15, 2018:

Post offices: Closed

State and Federal offices: Closed

Mecklenburg County offices: Closed

Banks: Closed

ABC stores: Closed

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Here’s a look at events on Monday, January 15, 2018:

The 24th Annual McCrorey YMCA MLK Holiday Breakfast

8:00 am | $45.00 | Charlotte Convention Center

MLK Day Celebration at Gantt Center

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

MLK March for Justice

9:15 am to 9:45 am | FREE | Charlotte Convention Center

MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony

9:45 am to 10:30 am | FREE | Marshall Park

Martin Luther King, Jr. Wreath Laying

10:00 am | FREE | Marshall Park

Free: Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration at Levine Museum

10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Levine Museum of the New South

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at CPCC

11:00 am | FREE | Dale F. Halton Theater

Free MLK art/music program with Opera Carolina, On Q Productions and more

7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

