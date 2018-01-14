MLK Day celebrations and observances in Charlotte

Here’s what’s closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 15, 2018:
Post offices: Closed
State and Federal offices: Closed
Mecklenburg County offices: Closed
Banks: Closed
ABC stores: Closed
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Here’s a look at events on Monday, January 15, 2018:
The 24th Annual McCrorey YMCA MLK Holiday Breakfast
8:00 am | $45.00 | Charlotte Convention Center
MLK Day Celebration at Gantt Center
9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
MLK March for Justice
9:15 am to 9:45 am | FREE | Charlotte Convention Center
MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony
9:45 am to 10:30 am | FREE | Marshall Park
Martin Luther King, Jr. Wreath Laying
10:00 am | FREE | Marshall Park
Free: Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Celebration at Levine Museum
10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Levine Museum of the New South
Martin Luther King Jr. Observance at CPCC
11:00 am | FREE | Dale F. Halton Theater
Free MLK art/music program with Opera Carolina, On Q Productions and more
7:00 pm to 10:00 pm | FREE | Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
