No Shave November grows cancer awareness

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – It’s back!

No Shave November is a simple idea. Men and women donate the money they would use for shaving and donate it to a cancer-fighting effort.

In York County, the sheriff’s office is allowing deputies to take part in the fun. Everyone who wants to participate pitches in $20. Last year, roughly $3,500 went to help a deputy in his fight with cancer.

“It’s a lot of fun, they love it,” said York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris. “The money is put into a special fund for whenever a deputy, or detention officer, or somebody needs a leg up.”

The male team members of NBC’s TODAY have also promised to take part in the campaign.

No Shave November was started by a Midwest family whose husband and father lost his battle with colon cancer.

