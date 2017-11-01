NoDa rallies around barber after son's murder

Nine-year-old Zamarie Chance (left), was found beaten to death in a Fayetteville hotel earlier this month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NoDa is one of the most interesting neighborhoods in the Queen City.

"I love it here," said Jay Seago, who has called the north Charlotte neighborhood home for two years.

It's a community with culture, character and plenty of charm.

"It just seems that everyone cares about one another," said Seago.

"I think the people of NoDa are some of the best people in Charlotte," said Lindsay Pizzuti, a hair stylist at Mirror Bomb studio off North Davidson Avenue.

Kareem Moore Sr. is one of those people.

He works next door to Pizzuti at Barber's Square, a popular shop in "The Underground" complex.

"He has never met a stranger," said Pizzuti, who said Moore is probably the nicest person you'd ever meet.

"He felt like a friend right off the bat," said Seago, who along with his two sons, gets haircuts from Moore.

But Kareem wasn't at work Wednesday, and likely won't be back for a while.

The shop is temporarily closed while Kareem deals with the death of his 9-year-old son, Zamarie Chance, who was found beaten to death in a Fayetteville hotel room.

Zamarie's mother, Chrystal Matthews, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

With Kareem taking care of funeral plans, legal matters, and everything in between, the community wants him to keep his shop even though he isn't earning an income so they have set up a GoFundMe account that raised more than $1,400 in the first 24 hours.

Canvas Tattoo, located at 3012 North Davidson Avenue, is holding a benefit event on Saturday, November 11 with a silent auction, live music, as well as food and drinks.

A mental health counselor will also be available to answer any questions.

"It made me sick to my stomach," Seago says of what happened to Kareem's son, Zamarie. "I can't imagine what he’s going through right now and we’re just hoping [that] we as a neighborhood can come together to help him out."

