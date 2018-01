Via Novant Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The first baby born in 2018 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center arrived shortly after midnight.

Luke Benjamin King was born at 12:25 a.m., weighs 7 lbs 11 ounces and measures 19 inches long.

He was has a three-year-old brother. Congratulations to the family!

