CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One of Charlotte's oldest churches celebrated 152 years of serving the Queen City over the weekend.

Rockwell AME Zion Church held its homecoming and revival in the Derita community Sunday.

The "Voices of Rockwell" recently won "Gospel Choir of the Year" at the Gospel Image Awards.

Rockwell AME Zion Church is Charlotte's second oldest congregation.

