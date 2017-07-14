Pastor aims to clean up Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A local pastor has big plans for community members this Saturday.

Sanctuary of Life’s C.T. Kirk is planning a cleanup event and a book giveaway in an effort to unify a city that he says is plagued by a recent increase in violent crime.

“Our community has been run down by a lot of violence that has happened of late, primarily of young people killing young people, so we think that it's a great time for the faith based organizations to really stand up," Kirk said.

The pastor says books are incredibly important for the younger members of the community.

"Books open up the imagination of children and we want to give a child a book instead of a gun," Kirk said.

Kirk said everyone is invited, regardless of religion.

Anyone interested in participating in the cleanup event should meet at Trinity Baptist Church at 8 a.m. Saturday. The cleanup will last about two hours.

The fun continues for the third annual Reading Roundup Celebration Jam at Friedheim Park. The celebration will include vendors, music and a book giveaway. It runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

