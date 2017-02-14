Police work to improve community relations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hiking with daughters killed in fall
-
The Obama family preparing to move
-
Woman with ties to Atlanta missing
-
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash
-
Man charged with three counts of murder
-
Florists hard at work for Valentine's Day
-
Trump Hotel coming to Charlotte?
-
7-year-old hit 20 times, autopsy says
-
Elementary teacher shot during robbery dies
-
Upstate Woman Found Chained in Container Speaks Out
More Stories
-
US arrests Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' near SeattleFeb 14, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
-
Threatening note leaves students, parents on edge at…Feb 14, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
Charges dropped in NASCAR driver's assaultFeb 14, 2017, 5:45 p.m.