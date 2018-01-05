Providence Day collects 300 pairs of shoes for Samaritan's Feet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Athletes at Providence Day School used the basketball court as a platform to help those less fortunate Friday.

The school held its sixth annual shoe drive during their varsity games against York Prep. The school asked every fan who came to the games to bring a brand-new pair of shoes to donate to Samaritan's Feet.

"We want these kids to understand that shoes are not just a fashion accessory, but a necessity," said one administrator.

"We know that some kids aren't fortunate enough to get their own, so we brought some so that we could donate and help them," said a student.

Organizers said they collected 300 pairs during the drive.

If you'd like to donate to Samaritan's Feet, you can do so by clicking here.

