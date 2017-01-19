Retired CMPD K9 officer passes away

(Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Thursday that a retired K9 officer passed away earlier this month.

Scout, who served with CMPD for six years, retired in 2011 and lived with his handler, Officer Joe Hoskins. Officials say that Scout was 14 years old and was having health issues before his death.

“He was one of the most exceptional dogs I’ve seen,” Officer Hoskins said in a statement.

Scout specialized in searching for suspects and drugs for CMPD. He was brought to the department after being purchased from Hungary through a partnership with Harris Teeter and Milk Bone.

After retirement, the Hoskins family changed his name to “Scouty,” where he was a great family dog.

Scout's passing was greeted with sadness from the Charlotte community he served.

RIP Scout: Retired @CMPD canine has died. He spent six years searching for suspects and drugs with CMPD officer. pic.twitter.com/sbyEFgsyaT — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 19, 2017

