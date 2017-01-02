Retiree spends years saving for pet sanctuary

FORT MILL, SC -- After almost a decade of fundraising, a nonprofit in Fort Mill is finally ready to break ground on a shelter that will save thousands of animals.

It started with a group of volunteers who opened a thrift shop to raise funds for a new no-kill animal sanctuary.

“This is so much more important and so much bigger than me,” said Gloria Davey, who founded the nonprofit Paws in the Panhandle.

“To see as many animals as we have seen losing their lives because they simply have nowhere to go was just absolutely not acceptable to me.”

When Davey left the corporate world in 2010, she started volunteering at a local animal shelter.

“I saw all the animals that were so scared and looked so downtrodden and so beaten and so abandoned it just touched my heart,” she said.

So she set out with a goal to build a special, no-kill pet sanctuary.

She’s spent the past 6 years raising funds at a thrift store she opened with a group of volunteers, never taking a penny for herself.

And it’s added up. She estimates they’ve raised about $500,000 to date, enough to cover major preliminary costs and the purchase of the land.

“We want to build a break ground this year without a doubt,” she said Monday.

With one final stretch of fundraising ahead, Davey says her dream of saving animals is finally within reach.

“There’s so many things that touch my heart that keeps me going,” she said.

To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, visit the Paws in the Panhandle website here.



