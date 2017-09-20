'Saluting Our Branches' servicing military cemeteries

(Photo: Kurtz, Nicholas)

SALISBURY, N.C. - With saws, rakes, chippers, and determination- dozens of local tree care workers volunteered time and equipment to be part of a nationwide project called 'Saluting Our Branches.'

The work is simple: Trim and care for the trees making them more beautiful, healthier, and safer to visit.

"The only reason we can enjoy what we do is because the price that was paid here and many other cemeteries like this across the country." said David Whitley with Heartwood Tree Service. "We work all year for this day."

Inside the Historic Salisbury Cemetery, crews started working before the sun came up and planned on working well past lunch.

This marks the third anniversary of the event, with plans already underway to make next year's effort even bigger.

