Scouting for Food February 4

Scouting for Food (Photo: WCNC)

On Saturday, February 4, the Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America will go Scouting for Food. Scouts will go door-to-door throughout Mecklenburg County collecting non-perishable food items for Loaves & Fishes. Last year’s Scouting for Food drive collected a record 280,000 pounds of food to help feed hungry neighbors in need.

Scouting for Food is the super bowl of food drives for Loaves & Fishes with the food collected used to stock our pantry shelves for several months. Last year, Loaves & Fishes provided a week’s worth of groceries to over 67,500 people in Mecklenburg County, 48% of which were children.

Priority needs include canned meat, canned fruit, canned pastas, corn muffin mix, powdered milk, cereal and 100% fruit juice.

There are multiple ways to participate and make a difference for the hungry in our community!

1. SCOUTING FOR FOOD – Saturday, February 4: Mecklenburg County Boy Scouts will distribute grocery bags provided by Harris Teeter in neighborhoods throughout the county in the week prior to February 4th. Simply fill the bags with non-perishable food items and leave outside your home for pick up by Scouts on Saturday, Feb. 4th.

2. DROP-OFF FOOD DONATIONS AT THESE LOCATIONS – Feb. 4, 10am-3pm & Feb. 5, 12:30pm-2:30pm

Tractor Trailer Trucks will be collecting food at the following locations:

Ada Jenkins Center – 212 Gamble St., Davidson

Arboretum Shopping Center – Providence Rd. & Highway 51, Charlotte

Bethel Presbyterian Church – 19920 Bethel Church Rd, Cornelius

Huntersville United Methodist Church – 14005 Stumptown Rd., Huntersville

Mulberry Presbyterian Church – 5600 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte

Philadelphia Presbyterian Church – 11501 Bain School Rd., Mint Hill

Sharon Presbyerian Church – 5201 Sharon Rd., Charlotte

Town Center Plaza – 8600 University City Blvd., Charlotte

Trinity Presbyterian Church – 3115 Providence Rd., Charlotte

Boy Scouts will be on hand to collect donations at these locations February 4, 10am-4pm & February 5, 12:30pm-2:30pm

3. VISIT HARRIS TEETER February 4 through February 12: Food Collection barrels will be located in all Mecklenburg County Harris Teeter stores through Feb. 12.

4. “Harris Teeter Assists”, Charlotte 49ers home basketball game, February 4th Halton Arena Charlotte IMG Sports Marketing and Harris Teeter are partnering to host “Harris Teeter Assists” during the Feb. 4, 2017 men’s home basketball game against Florida International University. For every Charlotte 49ers assist, Harris Teeter will donate $50 worth of food to the Boy Scouts of Mecklenburg County’s “Scouting for Food” program, benefiting Loaves & Fishes. The Boy Scouts, volunteers from Loaves & Fishes and Harry the Dragon will be on the Halton Arena concourse collecting canned food and money for “Scouting for Food” before and during the game. All fans attending the game are encouraged to bring cans or make a donation.

Scouting for Food is sponsored by Mecklenburg County Council of The Boy Scouts of America, Harris Teeter, NBC Charlotte, The New 103.7 WSOC, and Stegall Trucking.

Loaves & Fishes provides a week’s supply of nutritionally balanced groceries at no cost to individuals and families who are experiencing a crisis through a network of 20 food pantries in Meck. Co.

For more information about Loaves & Fishes visit www.loavesandfishes.org

For more information about Mecklenburg County Council of The Boy Scouts of America, visit www.mccscouting.org

