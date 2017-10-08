Shelter opens in Caldwell County for those displaced by severe weather

Photo via South Caldwell High School's Facebook page.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- County officials say a shelter is opening at South Caldwell High School for those displaced by Sunday's severe weather.

Caldwell County officials said citizens are asked to enter through the high school's auxiliary gym at 7035 Spartan Drive in Hudson.

Officials also said the following roads in the area are shut down due to severe weather:

Parts of Country Acres and Fairway Drive are closed due to downed trees.

The intersection of Starcross Road and Alfred Harley Road near Lenoir is closed due to downed power lines.

Mount Herman Road near Hudson is closed between Firewood Drive and Freezer Locker Road due to storm damage.

© 2017 WCNC.COM