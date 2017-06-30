Slain Charlotte barber remembered ahead of memorial

Photo via David Lindsay's Instagram

Mourners paid their respects at a viewing on Friday for a Charlotte barber killed last week. David Lindsay, 29, was found shot to dead in a car on Eastwyke Place.

"My heart broke literally," said former co-worker, Jada Balknight.

Balknight worked as a receptionist at No Grease Barbershop Mosaic location. She says she will miss his bubbly personality.

"I don't know who would do something like this, but I hope we can find justice for Dave, he was just the light in anybody's day," she said.

That light went out 10 days ago, when Lindsay became the city's 44th homicide victim. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says this is an active investigation. However, they have not identified a motive or released any suspect information.

"I really feel like somebody, someone knows something," Balknight declared. "The type of person that Dave was, he didn't seem to have any enemies," she said.

Lindsay was a beloved barber at No Grease Mosaic. Flowers, well wishes and pictures have overtaken the booth where he was known to give customers creative cuts.

"It's a surreal moment to realize that he's gone," said D.J. Meredith, a barber at No Grease. "We just want people to speak out. Silence isn't the answer. So if anyone knows anything, they need to speak up," he declared.

Meredith says Lindsay would have turned 30 Saturday. Instead of celebrating his birthday, hundreds are expected to attend his memorial service at Johnson C. Smith University Saturday at 11 A.M.

"We're going to celebrate his life tomorrow," he asserted.



Anyone with information about his death, you're asked to contact police.

