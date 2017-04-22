Support a great cause at Pet Palooza 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Independence Park in Elizabeth went to the dogs (literally) for a great cause Saturday.

Pet Palooza raises money for the Humane Society of Charlotte and allows pet owners to take the dogs out for a social event, listen to live music and support animal rights.

Pets can dress up and compete for prizes, cool off in a wading pool, or just enjoy the sights.

Their 'people' can enjoy a Biergarten and food while listening to live music and learning more about how to keep man's best friend healthy and happy.

Panthers Coach Ron Rivera and his wife Stephanie, who support the Humane Society's mission for healthy pets, will also drop by. "Riverboat Ron" T-shirts and a cookbook of Panthers players' favorite recipes will also be for sale, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society of Charlotte's fund to provide low-cost spay and neuter services, vaccines, and pet care.

The party continues until 3 p.m. Find more information here.

