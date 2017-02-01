Tega Cay PD launches 'cop cards' to bond with kids

TEGA CAY, S.C. -- Many of us remember collecting cards: baseball, Pokémon, what have you. But what about cops?

That’s exactly what children in Tega Cay are on the hunt for: cop cards.

“It's great. I love it. It's just so much fun,” Sergeant Robert Burns said.

“Kids always come up to me and say, 'hey, do you have one of your cop cards?' and I say, 'yes, I do. Here you go.'”

The department challenged kids to collect all 22 by approaching officers and asking for their card.

“They love it and it's a challenge to them,” Burns said.

The prize is a pizza party for the winner and eight friends with the chief.

But the purpose is much deeper.

“The end goal is to show them we’re regular people,” Burns said. “Although we do have a unique job, no doubt about it.”

Many kids might be afraid to approach a police officer, but they’ll have to get over it to win the coveted pizza party.

And that’s exactly what these officers are hoping for.

“The past number of years society has put a negative spin on the police departments,” Burns said.

“We're just trying to foster good relationships with the children and their parents to hopefully change that.”

To see the cop card checklist and learn more, click here.

