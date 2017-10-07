Thousands participate in annual 'Race for the Cure' in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A sea of pink took over uptown Charlotte Saturday morning as thousands took part in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Men, women, children and survivors all raced to raise funds for the cause. The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is the world's largest fundraising and education event for breast cancer, according to the organization's website.

You can check out the Charlotte Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for more information about the race and cause. If you were unable to attend Saturday morning but would like to donate to the cause, you can donate.

