Two families displaced on Christmas after fire in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire reports that a fire in northwest Charlotte has displaced two families on Christmas.

The fire started at 7115 Bellhaven Boulevard early on Monday morning. According to Charlotte Fire, the fire started by accident, due to an electrical problem.

Two trailers were impacted displacing two families. The property damage is an estimated $50,000.

The Red Cross assisted the families, 4 adults, 3 children and their pets.

No injuries were reported.

