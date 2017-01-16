Volunteers help Habitat for Humanity on MLK Day

(Photo: Stringini, Mary)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- About 40 volunteers from Duke Energy spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping build a home for Shante Robinson, her two daughters, and her nephew on Monday to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"This home means everything," said Shante Robinson. "I'm very thankful because they don't have to be out here today."

Duke Energy employees pounded nails, installed windows, and completed other home-building tasks.

"This is fun for me," said team leader Lloyd Yates. "And this is a way to give back to others because we're only as good as the communities we serve."

"I love feeling like I'm making an impact in the community I grew up in," said Habitat Builder Will Farmer. "It's great getting to partner with our homeowners and really give people a hand up and giving them a chance to move up in their lives."

The house on Jones Street should be finished by early April. Habitat for Humanity asks homeowners to put in hundreds of hours of work as part of their home ownership process.

Copyright 2016 WCNC