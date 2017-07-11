Comparing Amazon Prime Day prices: Is it really the best deal?

Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, with the company reporting millions of members shopping for deals. 11Alive dug into the numbers to see if these deals were really the best.

First we compared everyday Walmart.com prices to Prime Day prices and there was a mixed bag.

Starting with a 55-inch Smart TV:

Amazon's price was $399.99 and it was actually a couple of dollars cheaper at Walmart at $398.00.

We also looked at a queen mattress topper:

The Prime deal saves you a couple of dollars at $17.19. Walmart's price is listed as $19.96

We found a much bigger difference with a large slow cooker:

You'll save ten dollars on the Amazon Prime price of $19.95 compared to Walmart's $29.92.

Then we compared this year's Amazon Prime Day prices to last year. The Amazon Echos are $40 cheaper this year but the Echo Dots and Kindle Paperwhites stayed the same.

The top selling item so far is Amazon's Echo, according to the company.

"Other best-selling deals in the U.S. include Echo Dot, 23andMe DNA Test and the All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, 7" Display, 8 GB.

Not only are Prime members getting great deals, those who order an Alexa Deal for $20 or more will automatically receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon. Just ask “Alexa, what are your deals?”," a spokesperson from Amazon told 11Alive.

