Confirmed: Pregnant Beyoncé will perform at the Grammys

(USA TODAY) -- Everyone can exhale now: Beyoncé, who is pregnant with twins, will be performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Not that you'll hear that officially from her or the Recording Academy, at least not yet.

But a source close to the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to USA TODAY that Bey is on the bill to deliver her usual boffo performance, as she has done at the Grammys in the past.

Husband Jay Z will be there with her, although not scheduled to perform.

Beyoncé leads the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including for album of the year with Lemonade, and for song and record of the year with Formation.

She already has 20 Grammys and is the most nominated woman in Grammy history with 62 nods over the course of her career. She's also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year.

If she wins eight of the nine categories in which she's nominated, she'll pass Alison Krauss (with 27 Grammy Awards) as the winningest female in the history of the awards.

So why wouldn't she be there? Pregnancy is no bar: She performed at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, in the process revealing her first pregnancy.

This time, she took a different tact to announce her news last week: She posted a striking picture of her pregnant self on Instagram, an image that combined a bridal-style veil with a Demi Moore-style nude belly cradled in her hands, against a backdrop of a huge floral arrangement.

"We have been blessed two times over," wrote next to the picture, which became the most-liked Instagram photo of all time.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

