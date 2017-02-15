Cookie debate tearing apart the internet

It’s the debate that’s tearing apart the internet. And it has nothing to do with politics.

No, the war of words that’s waging on social media now has to do with these:

You know exactly what they are. They’re the rather generic, if not less-than-stellar looking iced cookies you can find in any grocery store or bakery. Usually, they’re on display in a case of 12 or more, and they’ll set you back a couple bucks.

But as it turns out, these cookies you normally wouldn’t think twice about bring out some strong opinions. Like, really strong opinions. We’re talking Skip Bayless-level hot takes, for our sports friends out there. If you're not familiar with Bayless, he's known for dishing out some of the most ridiculous, prisoner-of-the-moment opinions in the world of sports. Here's an example from the first half of Super Bowl LI.

Well, that's it. The Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl champions. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

We all know how that turned out.

Moving on, the cookie debate started with a simple tweet.

its that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of shit things they have the nerve to call cookies pic.twitter.com/tTA8Jx1kBl — t (@taysux) February 13, 2017

What happened next is exactly what you'd expect from the internet.

But the strongest take of them all might've been when a cookie went straight from the packaging to the trash.

Those poor, poor, innocent cookies.

