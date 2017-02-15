WCNC
Close

Cookie debate tearing apart the internet

It's the debate that's tearing apart the internet: Store-bought iced cookies.

WCNC 5:41 AM. EST February 16, 2017

It’s the debate that’s tearing apart the internet. And it has nothing to do with politics.

No, the war of words that’s waging on social media now has to do with these:

You know exactly what they are. They’re the rather generic, if not less-than-stellar looking iced cookies you can find in any grocery store or bakery. Usually, they’re on display in a case of 12 or more, and they’ll set you back a couple bucks.

But as it turns out, these cookies you normally wouldn’t think twice about bring out some strong opinions. Like, really strong opinions. We’re talking Skip Bayless-level hot takes, for our sports friends out there. If you're not familiar with Bayless, he's known for dishing out some of the most ridiculous, prisoner-of-the-moment opinions in the world of sports. Here's an example from the first half of Super Bowl LI. 

We all know how that turned out. 

Moving on, the cookie debate started with a simple tweet. 

What happened next is exactly what you'd expect from the internet.

But the strongest take of them all might've been when a cookie went straight from the packaging to the trash. 

Those poor, poor, innocent cookies. 

via GIPHY

Copyright 2017 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories