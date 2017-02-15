Cookie debate tearing apart the internet

It’s the debate that’s tearing apart the internet. And it has nothing to do with politics.
No, the war of words that’s waging on social media now has to do with these:
You know exactly what they are. They’re the rather generic, if not less-than-stellar looking iced cookies you can find in any grocery store or bakery. Usually, they’re on display in a case of 12 or more, and they’ll set you back a couple bucks.
But as it turns out, these cookies you normally wouldn’t think twice about bring out some strong opinions. Like, really strong opinions. We’re talking Skip Bayless-level hot takes, for our sports friends out there. If you're not familiar with Bayless, he's known for dishing out some of the most ridiculous, prisoner-of-the-moment opinions in the world of sports. Here's an example from the first half of Super Bowl LI.
Well, that's it. The Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl champions.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017
We all know how that turned out.
Moving on, the cookie debate started with a simple tweet.
its that time of year again when stores sell these bottom of the barrel, flavorless piece of shit things they have the nerve to call cookies pic.twitter.com/tTA8Jx1kBl— t (@taysux) February 13, 2017
What happened next is exactly what you'd expect from the internet.
@taysux @ibrandx_ delete this blasphemous tweet. They're the god of all cookies.— Schweinsteiger (@paulstiga215) February 14, 2017
@paulstiga215 @taysux @ibrandx_ i didnt know people who didnt like these cookies even existed.. im in shock— Josie Kaitlin (@G0ldenRubb3rs) February 14, 2017
@taysux people who enjoy these cookies, probably think black pepper is an exotic spice.— LetsGetBBQandGetBusy (@Thebigsale85) February 14, 2017
@hoovellis @taysux they literally taste like cardboard im SICK of them— cari (@cariebaer) February 14, 2017
@taysux really tho these are so good— hannah (@hannah_fordays) February 13, 2017
But the strongest take of them all might've been when a cookie went straight from the packaging to the trash.
@taysux pic.twitter.com/1CPXrBa2Xj— Justin Staggs (@the_staggie) February 15, 2017
Those poor, poor, innocent cookies.
Copyright 2017 WCNC
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs