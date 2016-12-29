Cooper Administration tells McCrory staffers jobs end Sunday

NC Attorney General (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Governor-elect Roy Cooper is already giving notice to Governor Pat McCrory staffers.

Cooper spokeswoman Megan Jacobs said Thursday that notices were given this week to a few dozen McCrory political appointees.

They were told they are being replaced and should not show up for work next week.

The notices remind the McCrory staffers that they've worked at the pleasure of the outgoing Republican governor, and the top job changes hands once Cooper takes over early Sunday.

The dismissals are common as one administration succeeds another.

They may take on added significance this time because Cooper may sue over a law passed by the Republican-led General Assembly and signed by McCrory. It cuts the number of political appointees from the 1,500 that McCrory had to 425 for Cooper.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.