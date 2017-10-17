Correctional officer released from hospital following attempted prison break

(Photo: NCPS)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- A prison employee injured in a attempted prison break has been released from the hospital.

Correctional Officer George Midgett was injured in the October 12 failed prison break at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution, where two people where killed and nearly a dozen injured.

Midgett was released from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Tuesday night.

Another correctional officer, Wendy Shannon, and a maintenance worker, Geoffrey Howe, are still being treated for their injuries.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden were killed by inmates during the escape attempt.

The Pasquotank Correctional Institution remains on lockdown, days after the attempted prison break.

