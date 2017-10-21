Couple finds sweet note in diaper box

Someone wrote a sweet message on a dollar bill and tucked it inside a Pampers diapers box. Photo: Patrick Fairbanks.

A stranger offered a Tacoma couple a little encouragement in the midst of what can be a challenging time: Raising a newborn.

Brendan Fejarang was emptying a brand new box of diapers on the changing table on Saturday when she found a sweet note tucked at the bottom.

“May you be blessed with health, wealth, love, happiness, joy, and safety,” read the note, which was written on a dollar bill.

Fejarang’s boyfriend Patrick Fairbanks said the box looked like it still had the factory seal and had not been opened previously. He joked that whoever boxed the diapers at the “Pampers factory” must have done it.

“With everything going on in the world it was so nice to see that someone took the time to write that and put it in the box!” Fairbanks said.

