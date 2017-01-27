Crazy UFO clouds hover over Swedish skiers

(USA TODAY) -- Enormous, cylindrical clouds resembling UFOs formed above two Swedish ski resorts — and several people snapped photos of the natural wonders.
The Local and the Mirage News reported the clouds formed over the ski resorts Åre and Duved. The Local said the formations were lenticular clouds, which occur over mountains when air rises then cools and condenses.
The Instagram shots are sites to behold.
