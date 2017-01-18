1 dead, 2 critically injured in Rock Hill shooting

THINKSTOCK

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a shooting Wednesday evening left one dead and two critically injured.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Blake Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, two victims were located, one of whom was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second was flown to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of injuries described to be life-threatening.

A short time later, a third victim arrived by private vehicle to Piedmont Medical Center also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

All three victims have been identified only as male.

Police have no suspects or a motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police.

