1 hospitalized after shooting near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person is hospitalized after a shooting near uptown Charlotte Monday.
Medic responded to a call in the 1700 block of West Trade Street. The person shot was transported to CMC Main with possibly life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says an investigation is underway.
Detectives are conducting a shooting investigation in the 1700 block of W. Trade Street.— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 2, 2017
