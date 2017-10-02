WCNC
1 hospitalized after shooting near uptown Charlotte

WCNC 1:14 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person is hospitalized after a shooting near uptown Charlotte Monday.

Medic responded to a call in the 1700 block of West Trade Street. The person shot was transported to CMC Main with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says an investigation is underway.

