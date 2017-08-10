1 killed in double shooting in east Charlotte

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte overnight, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Ginger Lane just before 2 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman both with apparent gunshot wounds.

.@CMPD investigating city's 57th homicide. One man dead, woman taken to CMC Main. Apt, parking lot on Ginger Ln off Grier Rd taped off @wcnc pic.twitter.com/d9S2MBsSnu — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 11, 2017

The female victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. Neither victim has been identified by detectives.

Investigators are in the process of seeking potential witnesses to the incident. According to CMPD, the investigation is active and ongoing. No further information was provided by detectives.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

