1 killed in double shooting in east Charlotte

CMPD is investigating the city's 57th homicide after a man was fatally shot in east Charlotte early Friday.

WCNC 5:10 AM. EDT August 11, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte overnight, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2300 block of Ginger Lane just before 2 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman both with apparent gunshot wounds.

The female victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. Neither victim has been identified by detectives.

Investigators are in the process of seeking potential witnesses to the incident. According to CMPD, the investigation is active and ongoing. No further information was provided by detectives.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

