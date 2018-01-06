1 person hospitalized after shooting in Statesville

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Statesville Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 500 block of Hickory Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Officers responded to calls of shots being fired and found the victim, a 30-year-old male.

The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. His identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is to contact Statesville Police at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

© 2018 WCNC.COM