Two rushed to hospital after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Griffith Street around 1:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying outside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, but police said he is expected to survive.

Detectives believe that both victims were talking at the front door to one of the apartments when a suspect fired one bullet which hit both victims. The bullet passed through the first victim and then struck the second, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CMPD has not made any arrests in connection with this shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

