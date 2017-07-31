BELMONT, N.C. -- Belmont Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Belmont.

According to police, the incident took place in the 600 block of Park Street. One person was shot and the victim's injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Police believe the incident was isolated and the parties knew each other.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 704-829-4037.

© 2017 WCNC.COM