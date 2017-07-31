WCNC
Close

1 person shot near Belmont Waffle House

Police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House in Belmont. The victim is in stable condition.

WCNC 5:40 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

BELMONT, N.C. -- Belmont Police is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Belmont.

According to police, the incident took place in the 600 block of Park Street. One person was shot and the victim's injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

Police believe the incident was isolated and the parties knew each other.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 704-829-4037.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories