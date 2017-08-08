1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting, police say

WCNC File Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was shot in north Charlotte early Wednesday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of North Cypress Pond Drive around 4 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Medic, the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been given by authorities and no arrests have been made in connection with this shooting. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

